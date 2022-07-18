Flood level in river Godavari remains steady above danger level at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Flood officers VP Gautham, Rajat Kumar Saini and others inspected sanitation work in Bhadrachalam town on Monday.

Kothagudem: The flood level in river Godavari has been receding but remained above danger level at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday.

The water level was 56.80 feet at 6 am, reached 56.10 feet at 12 noon and remained at that level until 7 pm. With the water level above danger level the district officials and flood officers have appealed to the families evacuated from flood affected villages to stay put at rehabilitation centres for another few days.

Khammam and Kothagudem District Collectors VP Gautham and Anudeep Durishetty held a review meeting with officers on flood duty at Bhadrachalam and told them to carry out enumeration of families affected by floods to provide them Rs 10, 000 financial relief and 20 kg free rice as announced by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Bank account details of the family heads have to be collected and no affected family should be left out in the enumeration. Health camps have to be conducted at the villages along with sanitation work where floodwater inundation was fully subsided, they suggested.

Panchayat Raj Director M Hanumantha Rao, Deputy Commissioner P Ravinder and Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Director Suresh Babu, Collectors Gautham and Durishetty, CCLA Director Rajat Kumar Saini, Khammam Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G inspected various flood affected areas and relief centres on the day.

The officials informed that around 70 gram panchayats in Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Aswapuram, Manugur, Burgampad, Cherla, Dummugudem and many low-lying areas of Bhadrachalam have been affected by the floods.

A total of 12277 houses were inundated in Godavari flood areas and currently 2330 workers have been carrying out sanitation work in the areas around 11,061 houses the flood inundation subsided. As of Monday, 1216 houses remain inundated.

Six Zilla Panchayat officers, eight Divisional Panchayat officers and 52 Mandal Panchayat officers have been appointed to supervise sanitation work in flood affected areas. In all, a total of 4434 gram panchayat, municipal and SCCL staff engaged in sanitation work.

Collector Durishetty took the essential commodities by an IAF helicopter to the people of Godavari flood affected areas in Cherla and Dummugudem mandals. The villagers were given fresh water bottles, milk packets, bread, biscuits, candles packets and mosquito coils.