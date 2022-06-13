Focus on trending topics, welfare schemes: Balalatha

Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Balalatha Mallavarapu

Hyderabad: Sharing the tips to crack competitive examinations like TSPSC, CSB IAS Academy Director Balalatha Mallavarapu on Monday suggested the job aspirants to focus on trending topics and welfare schemes of the State government for social vulnerable sections in addition to thoroughly preparing the subjects.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ in Lakshmi Gardens in Nalgonda, Balalatha said that the examiners would test the knowledge of the candidates of competitive examinations of TSPSC about the welfare schemes and their purpose as bureaucrats should have knowledge on them. There were chances for three or four questions on the topics in Group-I of TSPSC. She said that a question on ‘Dalit Bandhu’ would be a possibility. The question may revolve around the eligibility and features of Dalit Bandhu scheme, she added. She also suggested the candidates to study about the trending topics on environment, ecology and biodiversity.

Stating that the questions on Indian History in Group-I of TSPSC are likely to be at the UPSC level, she pointed out that pairing questions was newly introduced in the UPSC examination, which would be quite tough to answer. The candidates should study every event that took place in the Telangana agitation since 1956. Studying Telangana socio-economic output survey and impact would help the candidates to correctly answer 10 to 15 questions in the economy paper, she added. There are high chances of a question on crypto currency in Group-I examination, she added.

Stating that questions on Covid pandemic may figure in disaster management paper, she pointed out that two questions about the Covid pandemic have figured in the UPSC examination. Man-animal conflict is also an important topic in disaster management. The candidates should also study about ecological pyramid and food chain system to score good marks in the section.

She suggested NCERT textbooks from sixth to 10th class to be considered as reference books for General Science. She asked the candidates to depend on newspapers on the topic of international relations.

She said that hard work and zeal to achieve the target would definitely bring success in any competitive exam. With the aim to prove herself after facing humiliation for her disbility, she has cracked UPSC twice, Balalatha shared with apsirants.