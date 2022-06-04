Food delivery executive assaulted by hotelier and staff in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: A food delivery app staffer was allegedly abused and assaulted by a hotelier and his staff when he reportedly questioned the delay in preparing and packing a food order at Gachibowli on Friday.

Raju, working for a prominent food delivery service, had received an order from a customer and reached the hotel to pick up the food. Police said he had waited for over half an hour at the counter, after which he questioned the hotel owner on the delay, pointing out that it could fetch him a negative rating.

An argument ensued, following which about 15 persons, including hotel staff, allegedly abused and assaulted him. A complaint was lodged with the Gachibowli police, who booked a case and took up investigation.