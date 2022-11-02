Fool proof security arrangements made for Munugode by-election: Mahesh Bhagwat

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:17 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat, on Wednesday held a briefing session for the police personnel deployed for conduct of Munugode Assembly constituency by-election scheduled to be held on November 3. He reviewed the bandobust arrangements and instructed officials not to give any space for untoward incidents till the completion of polling.

Later speaking to the media, Bhagwat said fool proof security arrangements were made for the Munugode by-election and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is taking utmost care and extending support and co-operation to the Election authorities to complete the election successfully.

The Choutuppal and Narayanpur mandals of Munugode assembly constituency were under the jurisdiction of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and 82 polling locations and 122 out of the total 298 polling stations comes under Choutuppal and Narayanpur mandals, he said. Security has been geared up in the critical polling locations noticed and said that six companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the polling locations.

Besides the police teams of Rachakonda, teams of Central Armed Police Forces i.e., CRPF, CISF and RAF were being deployed, he said and added that route mobile striking forces, special striking forces, special surveillance teams, flying squad teams would actively continue their duties. A dedicated control room has been set up to monitor the security at the polling locations.

“Police teams are conducting vehicle checking drives round-the-clock at border check posts and around Rs 4 crore cash, 1000 litres of liquor, 3.5 kg gold and 11.5 kg ganja have been seized till date during vehicle inspections”, the Police Commissioner added.