Munugode by-poll: TRS candidate asks vote for development

26 October 22

Nalgonda: TRS candidate for the Munugode by-poll, Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, on Wednesday requested the people of Munugode to give him one more chance to complete the developmental works he had initiated in the constituency.

Campaigning along with CPI leader Vujjini Yadagiri Rao at Thungapadu of Nampally mandal, Prabhakar Reddy said he had initiated developmental projects worth Rs 600 crore after taking up issues of the constituency with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Apart from these, the Chief Minister had also taken up works including the Cherlagudem reservoir to provide irrigation facility to two lakh acres in the constituency. The Chief Minister had also solved the decades-old fluorosis menace by supplying safe drinking water to every house under Mission Bhagiratha.

Pointing out that development works in the constituency were affected after Rajgopal Reddy won in 2018, Prabhakar Reddy said he would take up the responsibility of beautification and development of newly formed municipalities in Choutuppal and Chandur. Pointing out that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had promised to set up the Chandur revenue division after the elections and that he had also promised to adopt Munugode if TRS was voted to victory, Prabhakar Reddy asked the people to teach Rajgopal Reddy a lesson for his opportunistic politics.