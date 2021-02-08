Forest dept sets up trap cages around RGIA Shamshabad

On receiving information about sighting of a leopard, the forest department officials inspected the spot and installed 10 camera traps.

Hyderabad: The Forest Department has put up two trap cages around Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Sunday following reports that a leopard was sighted near the airport premises a few weeks ago.

On receiving information about sighting of a leopard, the forest department officials inspected the spot and installed 10 camera traps. Again on Sunday, they installed 10 more camera traps besides the trap cages to catch the leopard.

The department first put up camera traps following a request from the airport officials stating that the leopard was killing wild pigs. However, no trace of pug marks were found in the cameras. The department installed 10 more cameras after receiving a request from the airport officials again.

The forest officials requested the people residing in nearby colonies not to panic as various precautionary measures were taken.

