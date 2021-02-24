Forest dept targets 20 cr saplings for Haitha Haram 7th edition

As many as 210.85 crore saplings were planted in the six phases of Haritha Haram programme conducted so far across the State

By | Published: 5:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Forest department has set a target of planting over 20 crore saplings for the seventh edition of Haritha Haram programme in 2021-22 to be taken up during the monsoon season.

A decision to this effect was taken at a State-level monitoring and coordination meeting convened at Aranya Bhavan here on Wednesday. Special Chief Secretary to Government A. Santhi Kumari presided over the meeting. Officials discussed the arrangements to be made for the ensuing seventh phase Haritha Haram programme.

As many as 210.85 crore saplings were planted in the six phases of Haritha Haram programme conducted so far across the State, officials said. Since the objective of the State government was to establish a nursery in every village, the number of nurseries has now gone up to 14,924.

As against the target of planting 29.86 lakh saplings during the sixth phase of Haritha Haram programme last year, over 27.31 crore saplings were planted, officials said.

Santhi Kumari directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to ensure water supply for the protection of the plants during summer. With the coordination of elected representatives, officials concerned should take measures to improve the survival rate of saplings planted, she said.

Stating that officials should work for Green Telangana with the same spirit shown during Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, she instructed officials to make big plants available at all the nurseries for planting them on highways as part of multi-level avenue plantation.

If necessary, the officials can avail technical assistance from the forest department.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .