Physically challenged man grows saplings in two bins fitted to four-wheeler

Meet Golla Shankaraiah, an unsung crusader of environment protection from Naspur mandal centre.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:26 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Golla Shankaraiah commutes by a four-wheeler in Mancherial. Photo: Santosh Padala

Mancherial: Many of us complain that we don’t have sufficient land to raise saplings, but contribute to air pollution in one or the other way. However, a physically challenged person from the town grows two saplings in little space on either sides of his four-wheeled motor-cycle, setting an example to others in enhancing greenery and protecting the environment.

Meet Golla Shankaraiah, an unsung crusader of environment protection from Naspur mandal centre. He created a special canopy type iron structure and two stands around his four-wheeler. He is raising two money plants in bins. The plant crept till the peak of the canopy, indicating his efforts to survive them. He is drawing the attention of motorists while travelling by the unique vehicle with saplings in bins.

Also Read This Telangana village shivers at 6.8 degrees Celsius

“I stumbled upon the idea of growing the saplings in two bins fitted on either side of the four-wheeler in 2019. I spent Rs 25,000 to install the structure to place the bins. I use drinking water to nurture the plants while travelling if required. All that I want is to inspire the people in increasing greenery,” Shankaraiah told ‘Telangana Today.’

The lover of trees stated that he trades raw salt imported from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states for means of livelihood. He grows various fruit, shade and flower-bearing trees in an open space around his house and carefully protects them. Drawing inspiration from him, his family members join the cause. He said that his sons raise a wide-range of saplings.

The 62-year old said that his spinal cord was damaged when a lorry hit him 20 years ago, affecting his two legs. He was forced to retire from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in 1997 following the mishap. He originally hails from Muthnur in Jagtial district, but migrated to Mancherial in search of livelihood. He has a daughter and three sons.