Forest Minister compliments Zoological Survey of India

The Minister participated in the inaugural day of the two-day national workshop on Advances in Fish Systematics here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 10:25 PM

Hyderabad: Forest Minister Konda Surekha complimented Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) for conducting programmes, which aid in improving the skills of young researchers and scientists.

The Minister participated in the inaugural day of the two-day national workshop on Advances in Fish Systematics here on Friday.

During the programme, she released ‘Fauna of Kawal Tiger Reserve’ and ‘Fauna of Amrabad Tiger Reserve’ prepared by ZSI.

The contents mentioned in ‘Fauna of Kawal Tiger Reserve’ and ‘Fauna of Amrabad Tiger Reserve’ were an impetus for the Telangana forest department to initiate measures towards the conservation of forest animals in Telangana, she said.

The Minister further said that the book ‘Freshwater Fishes of River Godavari’ would be very useful to study the endangered fish species, besides learning about the methods of aquaculture.

Similarly, another book ‘State fishes’ would be very useful for common people.

She congratulated the ZSI and the authors, who were partnered in the composition of the books.