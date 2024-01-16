Forest officials launch mission to prevent tiger deaths

Already, about 24 teams containing 120 officials and animal trackers carried out an intensive search for missing tigers in forests of Dharigaon village in Kaghaznagar mandal following the death of the two tigers.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 16 January 2024, 06:48 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Disturbed by the unprecedented consecutive deaths of two tigers in the district, Forest officials are adopting a slew of measures to mitigate tiger casualties.

The deaths of a female cub and an adult male tiger in the gap of a few days in the forests of Dharegaon village in Kaghaznagar mandal a few days ago has forced Forest officials to revamp the existing system meant for protection of tigers.

They are introducing multiple measures for conservation of tigers in the forests of this region.

“We are conducting widespread publicity programmes to prevent the deaths of tigers. We are initially creating awareness among the rural folks over consequences of killing tigers by poisoning and setting snares. We are using wall posters and meetings to spread the message and to reach the objective of the mission,” District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tebriwal told ‘Telangana Today.’

Meanwhile, the officials are providing an immediate relief of Rs.5,000 to farmers in case of their cattle being killed by tigers. Farmers who lost their cattle to tigers will get the remaining compensation within five days once a veterinarian certifies the cause of death, the officials said.

“Reducing the duration in getting monetary support and simplification of the procedure will go a long way in the efforts,” a forest official observed.

Hitherto, a local Forest Range Officer would submit a spot inspection report attaching a value certificate of the cattle issued by a veterinary doctor to the concerned Forest Divisional Officer who is authorized to release the compensation in a month.

They also sanitised the adjoining areas in particular water bodies, cattle kill and snares meant for electrocution. They saidpug marks of cubs were spotted, while a tiger was seen hunting a cow.

On January 6 and 8, decomposed carcasses of two tigers were found in the forests of Dharigaon. While a territorial fight was suspected to be the cause of the first tiger, the second tiger died after feeding on a poisoned carcass of the cattle. Three persons including a juvenile were apprehended on charges of poisoning the tiger to death on January 11.