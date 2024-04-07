Compensation extended to owner of cow killed by tiger in Asifabad

Bejjur Forest Range Officer Dayakar handed over the compensation to Gurle Shankar from Pedda Siddapur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 06:56 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The Forest officials extended a compensation of Rs 5,000 to a farmer whose cow was killed by a tiger in the forests of Bejjur, on Sunday.

Bejjur Forest Range Officer Dayakar handed over the compensation to Gurle Shankar from Pedda Siddapur. He urged the public not to harm the carnivore as the forest department was speedily sanctioning compensation to the owners of cattle killed by wildlife. He advised the people not to confront the tiger and to avoid entering deep inside the wild.

The tiger killed the cow in the forests of Siddapur when the farm animal ventured into the jungle in search of fodder on Saturday. However, the movement of the big cat has created a flutter among the locals following the menace of the elephant. Locals said that they continued to face one or the other wildlife menace.