Forest officials provide quick relief in hour of grief

By Padala Santosh Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

According to Forest officials, the compensation of Rs 5 lakh is given to the dependents of the victim within two weeks after the incident.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The process to extend compensation to the kin of a person killed by wild animals has been simplified. The relief is sanctioned comparatively in quick time, avoiding inconvenience to the bereaved caused due to delay in providing the monetary aid.

According to Forest officials, the compensation of Rs 5 lakh is given to the dependents of the victim within two weeks after the incident. The Local Forest Range Officer (FRO) should submit a spot inspection report, Panchanama, dependent certificate, a copy of first information report (FIR) and post-mortem examination report to the Forest Divisional Officer (FDO).

The FDO in turn forwards the application to the District Forest Officer who then sends it to Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), who sanctions the compensation. Two kin of the victims were provided with a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each so far. Besides, three nominees of the victims were appointed as forest protection watchers. They are being paid a monthly salary of Rs 14,440 including employee provident fund.

An immediate relief of Rs 10,000 is released for funerals. Similarly, compensation of Rs 75,000 is given to the victim in case of grievous injuries caused by wild animals. The cost of the treatment is sanctioned to the victim in case of simple injuries. The value of cattle in the market is extended to the owner if a cow or bullock is killed by wild animals.

As per data available with the authorities, 95 cattle-killings were reported in Kaghaznagar forest division, while Asifabad forest division saw 30 such instances in this year. Local FRO should submit a spot inspection report attaching a value certificate of the cattle given by a veterinary doctor to the concerned FDO who is authorized to release the compensation in a month.

Efforts are being made to provide ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Sidam Bheem who was killed, allegedly by a tiger at Gondapur hamlet under Choupanguda village in Wankdi, in a couple of days. A special focus was laid to offer the compensation at the earliest to bring solace to the kin of the victim.