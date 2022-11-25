Former Chief Legal Advisor for police wing passes away in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:54 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Madiraju Rama Kishan Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Former Chief Legal Advisor for the State police department, Madiraju Rama Kishan Rao has passed away here in Hyderabad on Friday. He was 81.

Born in 1941, Madiraju Rama Kishan Rao started his career as Assistant Police Prosecuting Officer (AAPO) at Bhadrachalam in 1969 and was promoted as Police Prosecutor in Warangal in 1977.

Later, he was promoted as Legal Advisor (Intelligence) in 1986 and then served as Chief Legal Adviser (CLA), CBCID and as the CLA for Director General of Police (DGP) in the unitied state of Andhra Pradesh. Though he retired in 1999, he was given an extension by the government.

Rama Kishan Rao resigned from his position in 2008 and pursued spiritual activities under Sri Sringeri Shankaracharya Santhan. During his distinguished career and as a Special Prosecutor, he represented the government and the police department in several important and high-profile cases.

The mortal remains of Rama Kishan Rao will be kept for visitors on Saturday at his family’s residence in Priya Apartments, Ayyappa Swamy temple road, Raj Bhavan, Somajiguda and the last rites will be performed on Sunday at 12.30 pm in Puttakota village, near Khammam town.