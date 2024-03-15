Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas passes away at 90

Respects may be offered from 11 am to 12 noon on Saturday at Swarg Vatika, RTC Colony, Tirumalgherry, and the family requested no floral tributes in keeping with his wishes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 March 2024, 03:04 PM

Hyderabad: Former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 years at the Military Hospital, Secunderabad, on Friday morning. He is survived by his wife, Lalita Ramdas, his three daughters, their spouses, and three grandchildren.

Respects may be offered from 11 am to 12 noon on Saturday at Swarg Vatika, RTC Colony, Trimulgherry, and the family requested no floral tributes in keeping with his wishes. The last rites will take place at noon tomorrow.

Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas was born on September 5, 1933, in Matunga, Bombay and his early education was in Delhi at Presentation Convent and Ramjas College. He joined the Joint Services Wing of the Armed Forces Academy, in Clement Town Dehradun in 1949, was commissioned in the Indian Navy in September 1953, and trained as a communications specialist.

Some of his key achievements while in active service included establishing the Naval Academy in Cochin, commanding INS Beas which played a pivotal role during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, serving as the Indian Naval Attache in Bonn, West Germany (1973-76), serving as Fleet Commander of the Eastern Naval Command, and commanding both the Southern and Eastern Naval Commands.

He took over as the 13th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) in November 1990 and retired from the Indian Navy in 1993. It was during his tenure as CNS that women were inducted into the armed forces with the Navy showing the lead.

After retirement, Admiral L Ramdas settled in the village of Bhaimala, Alibag, Maharashtra, on a piece of land awarded to him by the Maharashtra government in recognition of his acts of gallantry in the 1971 war operations. Here, he and his wife Lalita Ramdas developed and planted diverse trees, practiced organic farming, and involved themselves in a range of public service activities.

These included being actively involved in the Pakistan India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPPFD), Indo-Pakistan Soldiers Initiative for Peace (IPSI), the anti-nuclear peace movement -Coalition for Nuclear Disarmament and Peace (CNDP), supporting the struggle against an SEZ under the 22 Gaon Bachao Andolan in Raigad district, Maharashtra, the movement for gender equality, fisher people’s rights, the rights of farmers, the rights of religious and ethnic minorities, and many others.

Over the years, he became an outspoken voice of conscience, advocating actively for the defense of the Indian Constitution, especially the values of liberty, equality, fraternity and secularism. He was particularly concerned about maintaining secularism and the commitment to constitutional values among the Indian Armed Forces.

He fearlessly voiced his opinions about injustices against marginalized and minority communities and wrote several representations to the highest authorities, condemning the communalisation and polarization being promoted, and urged them to uphold democracy and the secular fabric of India.