Governor approves former DGP Mahender Reddy as TSPSC chief

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 04:06 PM

File Photo of DGP M Mahendar Reddy

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has approved the appointment of former DGP M Mahender Reddy as the new chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The Governor on Thursday approved the appointment of the former DGP before leaving for Chennai. The State government had sent its proposal of appointing the former DGP as the TSPSC chairman soon after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad from abroad on Monday.