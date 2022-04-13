Former Feilding coach inaugurates Futsal Court in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Ramakrishnan Sridhar with the team mebers of inaugural match.

Hyderabad: Ramakrishnan Sridhar, former fielding coach of the Indian cricket team inaugurated Futsal Court at the St Andrews School, Keesara, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the students to participate in sports and keep themselves fit. He also said that sports are important for students because that builds resilience among them. He suggested the schools should give equal importance to sports along with academics and that students should participate in team sports to build up team spirit.

Later, an inaugural match between parents and students was conducted.

