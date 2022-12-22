| Former Ig Poreddy Chandrasekhar Reddy No More

Retired Inspector General of Police Poreddy Chandrasekhar Reddy passed away in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was 83.

File photo of retired IG of Police Poreddy Chandrasekhar Reddy

Chandrasekhar Reddy, who breathed his last in his residence at Hyderabad, was suffering from various health related issues.

After working in various positions in the police department, he had shifted to politics after retirement and contested from the Suryapet assembly constituency in 2009 on a TRS ticket, though unsuccessfully.

Chandrasekhar Reddy was also active in social service and used to organize several free coaching programmes for the unemployed youth.