Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer trolls Ashwin on Mankading

Though his team failed to make it to play-offs, that didn’t deter him from being active on social media. He took to twitter to poke fun at Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for mankading.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:14 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has been impressive with his wit and one-liners on twitter, winning many hearts. The batting coach of Kings XI Punjab has been active since the beginning of Indian Premier League.

Though his team failed to make it to play-offs, that didn’t deter him from being active on social media. He took to twitter to poke fun at Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for mankading.

ESPNCricinfo posted a tweet asking fans to name their favourite cricket match but without revealing the name of the players or teams that are involved. “Without naming any teams or players, what’s your favourite cricket match of all time?” wrote ESPNCricinfo.

Wasim Jaffer then came up with a meme from the movie, Lagaan and tagged Ashwin to take a jibe at the off-spinner. The picture from the movie depicted an English character mankading an Indian batsman to take his wicket. Notably, Ashwin was in the news for mankading Jos Buttler two seasons ago and was in news for the same last season as well. The off-spinner was also left in splits looking at Wasim Jaffer’s tweet. He replied saying, “Wasim bhai” with smile emojis.