Former Indian football captain Amalraj releases autobiography ‘Midfield Maestro’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 AM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Former Indian football team captain Victor Amalraj released his autobiography ‘Midfield Maestro’, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The book, which dwells into the rich history of Hyderabad football, was co-authored by noted former sports journalist Abhijit Sen Gupta.

Since the time when India’s football team took part in the London Olympic Games in 1948, no less than 14 Olympians, 21 international footballers, nine national coaches and three FIFA panel referees have emerged from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Six footballers from the twin cities have had the honour of leading the Indian team. The six captains include the famous SK Azizuddin, Syed Nayeemuddin, Shahid Waseem (son of coach Abdul Rahim), Mohammed Habib, Dhyan Chand awardee Shabbir Ali and Victor Amalraj.

Amalraj is the only one in the list who is from Secunderabad. Although the cantonment area had produced some legends of Indian football such as Peter Thangaraj, Tulasidas Balaram and D Kannan, it was only Amalraj who had the good fortune of being named captain of India.

The book deals with the experience of \Amalraj whose long and illustrious career saw him leading India as well as the famous three clubs of Kolkata namely Mohammedan Sporting, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

He had the good fortune of meeting with the top footballers and coaches of India. He has played with and against some of the biggest names of Indian and international football from Argentina and Brazil. This book provides the readers with an insight into the sport, the footballers of his days and an account of his life and his experiences.