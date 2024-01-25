Former Kothagudem SP Dr. Vineeth gets Best Performance Award

He was given the award for peaceful conduct of polls in Kothagudem district, a Maoist affected district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 09:57 PM

Former Kothagudem SP Dr. Vineeth G received Best Performance Award for conducting Telangana Assembly elections-2023 without any untoward incident.

Kothagudem: Former Kothagudem SP, Dr.Vineeth G was presented the Best Performance Award for conducting Telangana Assembly elections-2023 without any untoward incident in the district.

Dr. Vineeth, now serving as DCP Madhapur, received the Uttam Pratibha Award on the occasion of National Voters’ Day from the hands of Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was given the award for peaceful conduct of polls in Kothagudem district, a Maoist affected district.

Dr. Vineeth speaking after receiving the award said that every police officer and the staff in the district, sharing borders of Chhattisgarh State, have effectively worked to prevent the banned Maoists from committing any violent incidents during the elections.

The success was achieved only because of the collective efforts of the district police officers and staff; he said adding that he was dedicating the award to Kothagudem district police. Kothagudem SP, B Rohith Raju congratulated Dr. Vineeth for receiving the award.