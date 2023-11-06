Former minister Boda Janardhan quits Congress, to join BRS

Former minister Boda Janardhan resigned from the party alleging that the Congress promised something and did something else

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Boda Janardhan displays his resignation to pressmen in Mancherial on Monday.

Mancherial: In yet another jolt to the faction-ridden Congress, former minister Boda Janardhan resigned from the party on Monday alleging that the Congress promised something and did something else. He is expected to join the BRS shortly.

Janardhan said the party had told them to work in the segment and accordingly, the ticket aspirants had worked hard. A single name was proposed from Chennur by a selection committee, which was based on surveys. However, Vivek Venkataswamy was suddenly the front-runner after joining the party just a few days ago.

The senior leader asked what eligibility Vivek had more than the other aspirants. “He has nothing but money. He is giving huge amounts to the party for getting the ticket. This is not a welcome sign and will not augur good for the party. Vivek’s brother Vinod did nothing for Chennur after representing the segment multiple times,” Janardhan said, adding that he would motivate the people to vote against Vivek.

Janardhan also said he would join the BRS in presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Mandamarri on Tuesday and work for the victory of Balka Suman from Chennur.

Also Read Boost ahead of TS Assembly polls: BRS wins 10 Maharashtra gram panchayats