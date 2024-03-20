Niranjan Reddy warns State govt against neglecting farm sector

Crops worth crores of rupees were lost because of the untimely rains that battered north Telangana districts.

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday appealed to the Congress government not to deprive the farming community of the support due to it just for the sake of maligning the previous regime.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said the government lacked a sincere approach towards farmers.

While former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s tenure witnessed revival of the State’s agriculture sector as a whole, the new government was trying to dampen the spirits of farmers once again.

He wanted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to consider the BRS demand to pay Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation for the crop losses they suffered due to untimely rains. He also demanded payment of Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation for the crops which withered away for water.

Over 2.5 crore people were depending on agriculture sector in the State. The Congress Party found fault with the former Chief Minister for implementing multiple projects with borrowed money.

At least the new Chief Minister should suggest a way out. The Congress government had borrowed Rs 16,400 crore in the past three months but it could not pay at least the Rythu Bandhu in a full-fledged manner so far.

The government which was yet to give a major job notification, had started claiming to have given some 30,000 jobs. The notification process for over 5000 jobs in Group 1, Group 2, Group 3 was initiated by the previous government. The recruitment process for constables and staff nurses was also initiated by the previous government, he said.