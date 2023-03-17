Former National DNT Commission Chairman meets BC Commission Chairman

Hyderabad: Former National Commission for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes Chairman Balkrishna Renke on Thursday met with Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao and discussed at length the issues confronting DNT, NT, and SNT Communities in the State.

He was accompanied by representatives of a few nomadic castes. During the meeting, Renke lauded the measures being taken by Telangana government for the development of these communities, including in the BC-A list.

However, he brought to the notice of the BC Commission that many castes were yet to receive the fruits of development and stressed on the need for necessary corrective steps to ensure their holistic development.

The State BC Commission had a bigger role to play and must make an integrated study and suggest constructive measures to make their lives better, he observed. These Communities had a substantial population in the State and development should be accessible to them, besides integrating them into the mainstream, he said.

The former National DNT Commission Chairman discussed every issue of the nomadic communities during the meeting, which lasted for close to two hours. This was followed with a separate meeting with Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham.

