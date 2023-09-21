Former Ramayampet MLA RS Vasu Reddy passes away

Ramannagari Srinivasa Reddy was elected as the BJP MLA from Ramayampet in the 1984 elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

RS Vasu Reddy

Medak: Senior BJP leader and former Ramayampet MLA Ramannagari Srinivasa Reddy (80), popular as RS Vasu Reddy, passed away at his home at Polampally in Chegunta here on Thursday.

Reddy was elected as the BJP MLA from Ramayampet in the 1984 elections. He lost the election in 1989. Reddy, who was battling with age-related illnesses, breathed his last on Thursday afternoon. He had worked as the BRS (then TRS) Medak district convenor when the Telangana movement was at its peak. He later returned to the BJP, but was keeping away from active politics for the last few months.

Reddy was in the news when he raised his voice against BJP Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao for ignoring seniors in the party.

The funeral will be performed at Polampally on Friday morning.