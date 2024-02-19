Former techie arrested for making fake bomb threats to Hyderabad Airport

The suspect, Vaibhav sent an email to the airport authorities saying 'Please don't open international airport doors, the hijackers are using compliance to murder you'

Hyderabad: The RGIA police on Monday arrested a former IT employee for making fake bomb threats to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad.

According to the police, on February 15, he sent a fake email to a lost and found section of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport using his email address. He also sent fake threats from his email address and caused panic among the airport officials.

Vaibhav, originally from Bihar but settled in Bengaluru, worked in IT from 2012 to 2020.

After losing his job due to illness during the Covid-19 pandemic, he slipped into depression and resorted to sending threatening emails to airport and other important organisations.

A case was registered at the RGIA police station under sections 385 and 507 of the IPC and he was taken into custody from Bengaluru.