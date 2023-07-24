Former Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay, holds crucial meeting with Amit Shah

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly elections this year, Former BJP Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

After meeting Amit shah the BJP Telangana leader told ANI,”Amit Shah asked me to do better work with full enthuasism in Telangana. We discussed several issues realated Telangana. Amit Shah told me that the party has to win in Telengana in the upcoming polls”.

Home minister Amit Shah took twitter to inform about the meeting.He tweeted, Met Shri @bandisanjay_bjp Ji and discussed various issues related to Telangana.

This meeting comes after changes were made in Telangana by the BJP top brass.Earlier Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was appointed as the President of the Telangana BJP replacing Bandi Sanjay. The other significant change was Etela Rajender, the MLA from Huzurabad, who has been made the Chairman of the Election Management Committee.

This is the fourth time the party has handed over the responsibility of the state BJP unit to Kishan Reddy.Earlier, at the BJP office on June 23, senior leaders Amit Shah, Nadda, and BL Santosh held discussions with Reddy, Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. Deliberating on party affairs in Telangana, they felt that internal rift between leaders was affecting the party’s prospects in the state.

Highly placed party sources told ANI that during the discussion, which lasted about 3 hours, Etala and Raj Gopal Reddy suggested that the high command step up its efforts in Telangana if they are to defeat the ruling BRS.

Further, according to sources, before stepping down as the state chief on Monday, Bandi Sanjay also met Nadda and handed over his resignation.” He also discussed Telangana’s present political situation,” a source said.