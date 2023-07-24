BRS, Opposition parties stick to demand for discussion on Manipur; Parliament adjourned

While the Opposition remained rigid on its demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on the issue in the Parliament, the Centre has not budged from its stand that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the Manipur situation.

Hyderabad: With the Opposition parties disrupting the proceedings demanding discussion over the ethnic violence in Manipur, the Parliament was adjourned till noon on Monday. While the Opposition remained rigid on its demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on the issue in the Parliament, the Centre has not budged from its stand that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the Manipur situation.

All major Opposition parties including the BRS gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation. However, both the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of Lok Sabha rejected them.

As soon as the session commenced, some Opposition members rushed into the Well and obstructed the cameras covering the Speaker in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha members too created a ruckus, prompting both the Chairman and the Speaker to adjourn the session till afternoon.

Earlier, the Opposition members protested outside the Parliament building demanding Modi’s statement on Manipur in both Houses.