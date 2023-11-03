Former Telangana TDP chief Kasani Gnaneshwar joins BRS

BRS party president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed Gnaneshwar and other leaders into the party at his farmhouse in Erravalli, Gajwel, and promised a ‘better future.’
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Telangana unit former chief Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj on Friday joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
BRS party president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed Gnaneshwar and other leaders into the party at his farmhouse in Erravalli, Gajwel, and promised a ‘better future.’
“I am very happy today. Kasani Jnaneshwar garu is an old friend of mine, and it is a bit late for him to join us, but we welcome him wholeheartedly to BRS to be a part of Telangana’s development,” said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Friday.
He had resigned from the TDP on October 30.