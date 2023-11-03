Former Telangana TDP chief Kasani Gnaneshwar joins BRS

BRS party president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed Gnaneshwar and other leaders into the party at his farmhouse in Erravalli, Gajwel, and promised a ‘better future.’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:00 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Telangana unit former chief Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj on Friday joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

BRS party president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed Gnaneshwar and other leaders into the party at his farmhouse in Erravalli, Gajwel, and promised a ‘better future.’

“I am very happy today. Kasani Jnaneshwar garu is an old friend of mine, and it is a bit late for him to join us, but we welcome him wholeheartedly to BRS to be a part of Telangana’s development,” said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Friday.

KCR announced that the Mudiraj community will be given many opportunities in the coming days, including positions in the Rajya Sabha, as MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairmen, and mayors.

He had resigned from the TDP on October 30.

Also Read Telangana Elections: AIMIM to contest nine seats