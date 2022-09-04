Former TRS MP expresses displeasure over lack of intimation of party activities in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:28 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud expressed displeasure that there was no intimation to him and also former MLC Karne Prabhakar about the party activities in Munugode constituency. Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud expressed displeasure that there was no intimation to him and also former MLC Karne Prabhakar about the party activities in Munugode constituency.

Nalgonda: Former MP and TRS leader Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud on Sunday expressed his displeasure over lack of intimation to him about the party activities in Munugode Assembly constituency, ahead of the by-elections. He emphasised the need for the party leadership to work unitedly for the victory of TRS candidate in the bypolls.

The former MP expressed displeasure that there was no intimation to him and also former MLC Karne Prabhakar about the party activities in Munugode constituency for the last one and half months. He sought Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who took up the responsibility of the by-elections, to clarify why he was being ignored.

Speaking during a media conference at Munugode, Narsaiah Goud said that BC voters were in a significant number in Munugode constituency and would decide the fate of the political parties during the by-elections. Having served as an MP of the area and hailing from the BC community, he pointed out that he had extensive relations at the grassroot level. He stated that there was no tradition of lobbying in the TRS and all must support the candidate finalised by the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao without any differences.