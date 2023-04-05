Former UK diplomat shares Hyderabad-inspired prawn curry recipe

Andrew Fleming, a former UK diplomat who also spent years serving in Hyderabad, whipped up this dish for his dear old dad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Indian cuisine is currently all the rage across the globe, and it’s not hard to see why! People have become enamoured with the wide array of spices and condiments used in Indian cooking. Enter Andrew Fleming, a former UK diplomat who also spent years serving in India. He recently took to Twitter to share his take on a classic Indian dish with a British twist.

Fleming explained that he whipped up this dish for his dear old dad, who was feeling under the weather with a chest infection. Using his knowledge gained from his five-year stint in Hyderabad, he created a delightful prawn curry with rice.

“As my last post hinted, my father has been unwell, so I had to venture into the kitchen. And what better than for someone with a lingering chest infection than a nice British interpretation of Indian cuisine with a few secret add-ons I learnt about during 5 years in Hyderabad?” the former UK diplomat wrote.

As my last post hinted my father has been unwell so Iast night I had to venture into the kitchen. And what better than for someone with a lingering chest infection than a nice 🇬🇧 interpretation of 🇮🇳 cuisine with a few secret add-ons I learnt about during 5 years in #Hyderabad? pic.twitter.com/dlxUvisRok — Dr Andrew Fleming 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Andrew007Uk) April 3, 2023

Fleming’s Twitter followers were quick to respond with well wishes for his father’s speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Hope your father’s health improves quickly, Andrew. Sending prayers your way.”

Another shared, “So sorry to see he is unwell. Hope he recovers from the fall speedily. It’s so hard. Glad you are able to be there with him. It will be a great comfort to him. And especially when it comes with a side of heartening Indian inspired home cooking!” And a third follower chimed in, “Wishing your Dad well. I’m sure he’s enjoying your cooking!”