Forty 2BHK units inaugurated in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:11 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar with a beneficiary family of double bedroom housing scheme in Mugdumpur of Karimnagar rural mandal on Monday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the dream of the poor to have a house of their own was being fulfilled with the construction of double bedroom houses across the State as part of the 2BHK housing scheme launched by the State government.

Speaking at an event after inaugurating 40 double bedroom houses in Mugdumpur of Karimnagar rural mandal on Monday, the Minister said the State government was committed to the welfare of all sections of the society and the housing scheme brought cheers to the women folk in particular. Even after seven decades of country’s independence, no government thought of providing housing to homeless people. However, the KCR government in Telangana took up the double-bedroom scheme on a large scale to provide dignity housing to the poor across the State, the Minister stated.

Out of 52 beneficiaries, 40 were handed over double bedroom houses in Mugdumpur, he informed and assured to provide house pattas to the remaining 12 beneficiaries.

Welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24-hours free power are among many schemes that are aimed at the welfare of the masses, the Minister said adding that no other State government was implementing such schemes elsewhere.

Focus on irrigation projects ensured that there was no water scarcity even during the summer the Minister said. Financial assistance for the marriage of poor women as part of Kalyana Lakshmi and the KCR Kits are some schemes aimed at empowering women, the Minister added.

Gangula said corporate-level education is being provided to poor students by establishing residential schools. Informing that hundreds of schemes have been introduced for the welfare of the poor, farmers, SC, ST, BC and minorities, he said that developmental works have been taken up in a phased manner in the State.