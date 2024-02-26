Fossil wood dating to 65 million years discovered in Asifabad

The discovery of the fossil wood indicated that the land of the region was wet 65 million years ago, indicating a suitable environment for lakes, rivers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 06:56 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Samudrala Sunil, an archeological researcher claimed that he had discovered three types of fossil wood dating back to 65 million years at Rampur village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Monday.

Sunil, in a statement, claimed that he found Pagiophyllum, Pilophyllum and Taeniopteris in clay used for making pipes near the village.

Also Read ITDA Utnoor PO inspects Ashram schools in Asifabad

The discovery of the fossil wood indicated that the land of the region was wet 65 million years ago, indicating a suitable environment for lakes, rivers.

Sunil said he was studying animal fossils discovered in the landscape and other parts of the district with the help of the Addanki Foundation.

The researcher further said that Nusrath Babar, a PhD scholar from Maharashtra, confirmed that the fossils might have lived between late Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

He added that they were exploring several other parts of the district to discover fossils as part of his endeavour to bring out the rich history of the region. Addanki Foundation chairman Kiran took part in the exploration.