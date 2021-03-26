Foundation for places of worship in Secretariat soon: Prashant Reddy

The foundation for all the three religious structures will be laid simultaneously shortly, he informed.

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy said construction of mosques, temple and church in the New Secretariat complex will be completed before the construction of the entire complex.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has allocated 1,500 square yards for construction of mosques against the previous area of about 400 square yards. Similarly, he allocated 1,500 square yards for construction of temple as against the previous area of 400 square yards. For the church, about 500 square yards area has been allotted, he said during question hour in the Legislative Assembly here on Friday.

The foundation for all the three religious structures will be laid simultaneously shortly, he informed.

The foundation works could not be taken up as the excavated rubble for Secretariat complex foundation was dumped all over the available space in the complex, he said.

Also, as per rules, plans of the proposed mosques and temple have been submitted to the Wakf Board and Endowment department respectively for scrutiny. In addition to these, other plans will also be examined and a final plan would be approved for all the three religious structures, the Minister said.

Following a request by MIM MLA Pasha Quadri to lay foundation for two mosques before commencement of Ramzan month, the Minister assured that measures would be taken accordingly.