Four best waterfalls to visit in Telangana this monsoon

Monsoons, especially the first few weeks of the season, are hands down the best time to explore local scenic spots. And that is the right time to explore these four enthralling waterfalls located in Telangana.

Published Date - 05:43 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

To add to that, the weather is almost always like a scene right out of a Shekhar Kammula film. And that is what everyone needs to plan a day trip to these four enthralling waterfalls in Telangana.

Kuntala Waterfalls

This waterfall is located on the Kadam River in the Neredikonda region of the Adilabad district. It falls from a height of 150 metres, one of the highest in the State.

With the thick jungle surrounding the waterfalls, it also doubles as a great hiking place for adventure junkies. This place offers a spectacular sight particularly when the river is flush.

From Hyderabad, it is around 271 kilometres away and takes around five and a half hours by road. Buses are available from MGBS and JBS in the city.

Bogatha Waterfalls

Located on the Cheekupally Stream in the Mulugu district, it is one of the most beautiful waterfalls and also the second biggest in the State. The river right at the foot of it is one of the best places to take a swim in the afternoons.

There are charges to visit this waterfall and also to park the vehicle. That said, it also has watch towers and is a very lively place with a children’s park.

It is 329 kilometres away from Hyderabad and is well-connected by trains and buses.

Mallela Theertham

Located inside the dense Nallamala forest in the Nagarkurnool district, it is only 185 kilometres from Hyderabad and takes around four hours by road.

The forest here also has the Krishna River flowing through and thus has some beautiful spots to hang around. For waterfalls, you will have to climb a few steps and it is only open till five in the evening.

Mutyala Jalapatham

This waterfall has become famous only in recent times. It is also called Muthyala Dhara and Veerabadhram Waterfalls.

It is located in the Jayashankar Bhupalapally district and falls from a pretty high hill. Due to the gusty winds in this area, the long falls often look like a long snake to the eye.

This is very near to the Bogatha Waterfalls and the exact location can be confirmed only once you enter the Venkatapuram Village.