Four booked in Hyderabad for illegal water connection

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: The vigilance officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) registered criminal cases against four persons – two for illegal possession of water connection and other two for obstructing the officials.

According to a press release issued by the HMWSSB, when the officials went to remove the illegal water connection at AC Gaurds in Chintalbasti, they were obstructed by two persons. Following this, a case was registered against the duo and also the individual who had obtained the illegal connection.

In Medchal-Malkajgiri, the officials found that illegal connection was obtained by a house in Venkatramnagar and booked a case against the house owner.

