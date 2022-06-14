| Four Days After Ktrs Letter Modi Asks For Filling Up Vacancies In Central Govt

Four days after KTR’s letter, Modi asks for filling up vacancies in Central Govt

14 June 22

KT Rama Rao and Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Four days after the open letter by TRS working president and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the Centre’s failure to fill up vacancies in different central government departments, Modi has asked for recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission” mode in the next one and half years.

A tweet from the PMO on Tuesday morning said the Prime Minister had reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that the recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government on a “mission mode” in next one and half years.

It is said that there were maximum number of vacancies in Railways, Defence civil wing and postal departments and many other departments were suffering with acute shortage of manpower.

PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

The Centre’s failure to address unemployment issue in the country was the main issue highlighted by Municipal Administration minister Rama Rao in his open letter to Modi issued on June 9. Rama Rao asked the Prime Minister to fill up 16 lakh vacant posts in various central government departments and affiliated posts. He declared that the TRS would organise protests across the State to force the Centre to go on a recruitment drive.

The minister also drew the attention of the Prime Minister to the action of Telangana government in recruiting over 1.32 lakh persons so far and the current decision to recruit to fill up more than 80,000 vacancies in Telangana government departments.

Interestingly, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan had chosen to maintain a stoic silence on the Telangana Government’s initiative to fill up vacancies, but instantly retweeted the PMO’s tweet.

10 lakh people will be recruited soon over next One and half years anounces honb @PMOIndia https://t.co/0r2iOa8uXn — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 14, 2022

