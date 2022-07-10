Four gates of Musi project lifted in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:08 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Nalgonda: Four crest gates of Musi project were lifted by the project engineer by one feet height to release the water downstream on Sunday.

The inflow to the project was reached 2,209 cusecs due to the rain in upper areas and officials expected that the inflow would further increase in 24 hours. After lifting of the gates, the outflow from the project was reported as 4,382 cusecs. The water level in the project touched 640.30 feet as against full reservoir level of 645 feet. Control room setup in the District Collectorate

A control room with toll free no. 18004251332 was setup in the district collectoraate at Nalgonda to receive complaints from the people on rain and floods related matters.

The district Collector Rahul Sharma was also asked the people to be alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains in the next three days by India Meteorological Department(IMD). He said that on an average 14.9 mm of rain fall was reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

Two houses were completely damaged and 14 houses were partially damaged in the district due to rain. Two women were died when a wall of their house collapsed on them in Nalgonda town.