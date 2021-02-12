Four held in Kothagudem for extorting money posing as Maoists

ASP Shabarish P informed the media persons at Manugur that during vehicle inspections at Janampet spotted two persons moving suspiciously and without proper vehicle documents

Kothagudem: Police arrested four persons at Janampet in Pinapaka mandal on Thursday for allegedly extorting money from the public posing as Maoists.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shabarish P informed the media persons at Manugur that during vehicle inspections at Janampet spotted two persons moving suspiciously and without proper vehicle documents.

Police took them into custody and questioned, during which one of the arrested persons, Allam Pratap Reddy of Warangal revealed that he and three others formed a gang and threatened businessmen to extort money from them posing as Maoists.

The three others were identified as Chevva Vinod and Chevva Rajaram of Ainavolu in Warangal Urban district and K Sambasiva Rao of Janampet. The police recovered a fake pistol and a two wheeler from them, the ASP said.

During the last three months the accused allegedly extorted around Rs 7 lakh from businessmen and those operating sand reaches in the district, the ASP. He appealed to the public to approach police if they received any threatening calls in the name of Maoists and not to give money to extortionists.

