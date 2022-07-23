Four held with 100 kg of marijuana in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Four persons were nabbed with 100 kilograms of marijuana by the Hyderabad City Police on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) along with the Hussainialam police caught T Kumar Swamy, 35, of Warangal, G Arjun, 28, of East Godavari, Shaik Azam, 32, of Siddipet and Bangari Siva of Anakapalle. Two other suspects, G Naidu and Guru, both from Andhra Pradesh, were absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) P Sai Chaitanya said the four suspects had procured the marijuana from Tallapalem in Anakapalle and planned to sell it in Maharashtra. They went to the Anakapalle and took the consignment from Guru and Naidu, which they smuggling in their car to Maharashtra. They were intercepted andf nabbed at Puranapul Darwaza.

A case under the NDPS Act was booked and efforts were on to nab the absconding suspects.