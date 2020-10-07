Four, including three boy juveniles held for thefts in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police caught a four-member gang, including three juveniles, at Mandamallamma cross roads on Wednesday evening. Police recovered five motorcycles and other material, all put together worth Rs 4 lakh from them.

The suspect K Nandu (23) from Lenin Nagar in Meerpet, along with the minor boys from the same locality, committed automobile thefts for easy money. They check around plush residential colonies late in evening and steal parked motorcycles and auto rickshaws.

The gang is involved in cases in Meerpet, Saroornagar, Kandukur, Kanchanbagh and Kadthal areas. With the help of technical evidence collected from the crime spots, the suspects were identified and subsequently nabbed. While Nandu was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody, the juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

