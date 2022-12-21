Four kidney transplants in 24-hours at NIMS

Out of the four kidney transplants, one was living related while the rest of three were cadaver kidney transplants. The transplants needed collaborative effort between kidney and urology transplant teams and availability of two dedicated transplant operation theatres with laminar flow.

Dr.Ram Reddy(left) Dr.Rahul Devraj(right)

Hyderabad: The transplant surgeons at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have achieved a unique feat by conducting four kidney transplants for patients suffering from end stage kidney diseases in a span of 24-hours.

The four kidney transplants, which otherwise would have cost anywhere between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh each, were conducted for free of cost to needy patients under State-run Aarogyasri health insurance scheme.

The cadaver transplant recipients, who received kidneys from brain dead beating heart donors hail from Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar and Hyderabad districts and were suffering from end-stage kidney disease and were on dialysis for the past 4 to 5 years. All the four kidney transplant recipients are doing well with good urine output indicative of successful kidney transplant. The donor for the live transplant is also recovering well, the doctors said.

The surgeries were performed by the team of urologists headed by Professor Dr. Ram Reddy and Professor Dr. Rahul Devraj along with the team including Dr. Vidyasagar, Dr.Ramachandraiah, Dr. Raghuveer, Dr. Charan Kumar, Dr. Dheeraj, Dr. Vinay, Dr.Sunil, Dr.Arun, Dr. Janaki, Dr. Vishnu, Dr. Pavan, Dr. Harsha, Dr. Suraj, Dr. Poovarasan, Dr. Anant, Dr. Shahrukh

The team of anaesthesiologists including Dr. Padmaja, Dr. Nirmala, Dr. Indira and Dr. S.Geetha