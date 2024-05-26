Four killed after a sheet shed collapses in Tandur

A tree which got uprooted following heavy rains and strong winds at Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Nagarkurnool: Four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed when an under construction chicken farm shed collapsed in Indrakal village of Tandur suburb of the district on Sunday. The condition of two others was stated to be critical.

According to reports, the under construction shed, which had a sheet roof, suddenly collapsed due to strong winds that blew on Sunday evening. The owner of the shed, Mallesh, a 10-year-old boy and two labourers lost their lives in the incident. About six labourers were working at the site at the time of the incident.

It is learnt that when the rain and strong wind started blowing, the workers and the owner along with the boy were standing under the shed which suddenly collapsed due to the strong wind. The locals who noticed the incident immediately rushed in and removed the people trapped under the shed. However, four of them died on the spot and two others suffered grievous injuries. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem and the injured were being treated in the hospital.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

Rains across State claim 8 lives

Several trees and electric poles were uprooted following heavy rains and strong winds in several districts in the State on Sunday.

The downpour that lashed the State affected normal life to a great extent. Several trees were uprooted, electricity poles were damaged, roads inundated and power supply was disrupted for a long time. Power supply was disrupted in Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Vanaparthi, Yadadri, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Medchal districts due to heavy rain and strong wind.

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing director Musharraf Ali Farooqui held a teleconference with the Superintending Engineers of the affected districts and directed them to restore power supply at the earliest. The field staff managed to restore most of the affected lines in these districts, he said, adding that supply was restored in most of the 33 KV and 11 KV feeders within a few minutes.

He directed officials to repair the LT lines as early as possible and restore power supply. In view of the current weather conditions, every officer and staff should be alert, he said.

The CMD asked people to stay away from downed and grounded lines, poles and other electrical equipment and inform the power staff or control room in case of any electrical emergency.

Two killed, three injured in poultry farm collapse incident

Two persons died while three others were seriously injured after the wall of a poultry farm collapsed at Kshira Sagar in Mulugu mandal on Sunday. The victims were Ganga Gourishankar (30) and Bhagyamma (42). Three others sustained injuries in the wall collapse. The area witnessed strong winds and rains.