Four killed, one injured in road accident in Kothagudem

The incident occurred on the Mahabubabad-Yellandu road when a speeding lorry laden with coal ash hit a car in which they were travelling.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Kothagudem: Four young photographers of erstwhile Warangal died and one was injured seriously in a road accident at Koti Lingala crossroads in Yellandu mandal in the district late on Friday.

The incident occurred on the Mahabubabad-Yellandu road when a speeding lorry laden with coal ash hit a car in which they were travelling. The photographers were going to Mothe near Bhadrachalam for a pre-wedding photo shoot for which they were hired.

Local CI Raju rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Yellandu Government Hospital. Three of them died on the spot while another one died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Odela Kalyan (28) and Kompalli Shiva Koti (31) of Narsampet, Bairi Ramu (32) and B Aravind (21) of Kamalapur. A Kranti of Narsampet, who suffered grievous injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Yellandu MLA B Haripriya Naik and municipal chairman D Venkateshwar Rao visited the hospital and consoled grieving family members of the deceased. The place where the accident occurred was said to be an accident-prone area and many accidents took place there in the past.