Three died, two injured in road accident in Kothagudem

A speeding lorry hit a car in which they were travelling and the three persons died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:29 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Kothagudem: Three persons died and two others injured seriously in a road accident at Koti Lingala cross roads in Yellandu mandal in the district on Friday.

A speeding lorry hit a car in which they were travelling and the three persons died on the spot. Police shifted the injured to Yellandu government hospital for treatment.

The deceased were said to be belonging to Karimnagar district and their identity was not known yet.