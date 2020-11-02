Four Maoist sympathisers arrested in Mulugu district

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Mulugu: Police have arrested four sympathisers of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) here on Monday. They have been identified as Dabbakatla Suman of Tadwai, Chanda Mahesh of Bayyakkapet of Tadwai mandal, Tatipamula Ramesh of Banjara of Dornakal mandal of Mahabubabad district and Chidam Jangudev of Matadhiguda of Utnoor mandal of Adilabad district.

Presenting them before media here on Monday, ASP Sai Chaitanya said they were waiting for a vehicle at Haritha Hotel near Tadwai mandal centre to go to Chattisgarh State to meet the top Maoist leaders Haribhushan, Damodar, Raji Reddy and Mylarapu Adellu to pass on information required by them and hand over some books.

“They tried to escape after seeing the police team, but the police nabbed them. 13 others of different districts are also working for the Maoist party according to the arrested persons,” said the ASP and added that all these people were collecting the ‘party fund’ for the Maoists besides encouraging the youngsters to join the banned party. Police have also seized revolutionary literature and four cell phones from them. “They will be produced before a court,” the ASP added. OSD Shoban Kumar, Pasra CI Srinivas, RI Kiran Kumar and Tadwai SI Venkateshwar Rao were present at the press meet.

