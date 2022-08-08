Four member attention diversion gang held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:36 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Four persons including two women who were part of an attention diversion gang were arrested by the Musheerabad police on Monday. The police seized Rs.1.5 lakh and two UAE Dirham currency notes from them.

The arrested persons were Banu Shaik (40), Kalpana alias Sadiya (28), Sana Afif Khan (26) and Mohammed Azad (35).

According to Chikkadpally ACP Yadagiri, one of the suspects approached R Chandra, a pan shop owner at Habsiguda on August 1 and said he had UAE dirhams and was finding it difficult to exchange it for Indian currency. The stranger, who was later identified as Mohammed Azad, made Chandra believe that he would get good profits. Chandra agreed to exchange the UAE currency notes for Indian rupees.

The next day Azad called up Chandra and said he had 1000 dirham notes in denomination of five dirhams and asked him to exchange for Rs.3 lakh. Azad told Chandra that he was staying at Musheerabad with his relatives and asked him to meet him there. The deal was finally struck for Rs.2 lakh.

“Chandra along with his wife went to Fish Market at Musheerabad where Azad along with Sana and Kalpana met him while Babu Shaik was standing a little away. The couple handed over Rs. 2 lakh to the offenders and the trio gave an envelope containing newspaper cut into currency note shape and escaped by conning the couple,” said the ACP.

Following a complaint, the Musheerabad police booked a case and arrested them on Monday. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in six cases at Nallakunta, Saroornagar, Musheerabad and Bowenpally.

