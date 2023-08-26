Four of NRI family from Andhra killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Four members of an NRI family from Andhra Pradesh died in a traffic accident near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia when they were returning to Kuwait following the performance of Umrah

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 01:56 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Jeddah: Four members of an NRI family from Andhra Pradesh died in a traffic accident near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Friday. They were returning to Kuwait following the performance of Umrah.

Dandu Ghouse Basha, a native of Madanapalle in Sri Annamayya, was working in an American University in Kuwait. He came to Saudi Arabia for Umrah along with his family comprising wife Tabarak Sarwar and two sons – three-year-old Ehan and eight-month-old Dameel in a recently purchased new car. After performing Umrah and praying at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the family was returning to Kuwait when the tragedy occurred after the car collided with a trailer on the Hafna – Tuwakh road near 120 km away in Riyadh.

The bodies were shifted to Rumah general hospital and legal formalities are yet to be completed. The shocked parents of Ghouse Basha were admitted into a hospital in Bengaluru after hearing about the tragedy.

It was difficult to identify the victims since most of their belongings, including travel documents, were burnt when the car caught fire following the collision. With the help of police, prominent social worker Sidhikh Tuvvur with the help of KMCC Malayali community workers not only identified the victims but also contacted their family members.

