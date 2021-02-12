Four tourist buses seized in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Adilabad: Four tourist buses that were proceeding to Hyderabad were seized by Road Transport Authority officials for illegally entering Adilabad district on Friday.

RTA’s Deputy Transport Commissioner Puppala Srinivas said that the buses were seized for entering the district without obtaining permission and paying relevant taxes during a vehicle check held on Thursday night, following a tip-off. They drifted into the district through some bypass roads by avoiding check posts, he said.

The vehicles were shifted to the bus depot of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The district Deputy Transport Commissioner cautioned that penalty would be imposed against the owners of tourist carriers belonging to neighbouring States if the are found moving illegally in Telangana. He stated that inspections would be intensified for curbing the illegal transportation.

Motor Vehicle Inspector K Mahesh, AMVI Harindrakumar and staffers of the RTA took part in the operation.

