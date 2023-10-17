Free and fair election: Bankers to submit details of suspicious transactions

The Collector held a meeting with bankers on Tuesday and directed them to monitor all online and offline transactions closely.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:54 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Warangal: To ensure the elections are conducted in a transparent manner, District Collector P Pravinya instructed bank officials to submit details of suspicious bank transactions above Rs one lakh on a daily basis.

The Collector held a meeting with bankers on Tuesday and directed them to monitor all online and offline transactions closely. She also asked them to pay special attention to the bank accounts of candidates contesting the election.

The Collector said that any transaction above Rs.10 lakh in a month should be reported to the election officials immediately. She also advised the bankers to be vigilant against the use of UPI for different accounts with the same account to tempt voters.

The Collector warned the bankers of strict action if they failed to comply with the Election Commission’s guidelines. Meanwhile, she made a surprise visit to the check post on the Warangal-Narsampeta main road and examined the records being maintained. She also made several suggestions to the officials to manage them efficiently.

The Collector said that as part of the assembly elections, check posts have been set up to control money, liquor, and illegal traffic. She said that nine flying squads teams, nine statistical survey teams, and nine video viewing teams have been appointed across the district, while three teams have been formed in Narsampet constituency.

The Collector also inspected the security and safety at EVMs and godowns in the strong rooms of the Narsampet agricultural market. She instructed the police guards on duty to be constantly alert.

Later, the Collector visited the RDO office and checked the voter list. She directed the officials to resolve all pending applications without delay.