| Free Bus Rides For Children Under 12 Years Who Are Born On August 15

Free bus rides for children under 12 years who are born on August 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the nation’s 75th Independence Day, Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to extend a special gesture towards children born on August 15.

All children who are born on Independence Day can avail free TSRTC bus rides until the day they turn 12 years old.

Making the announcement on Twitter, AIR News Hyderabad, wrote, “In commemoration of 75 years of Independence Day, TSRTC has announced that children born on August 15 till the age of 12 years will be able to travel in buses for free.”

It is worth noting that for New Year 2022 as well, TSRTC allowed free travel to children below 12 years of age, who are accompanied by their parents.

Celebrating the country’s freedom of 75 years, TSRTC also made a slight change in their tickets. All the bus tickets purchased throughout the State for this brief period of celebration will be carrying a note wishing the on boarders ‘Happy Independence Day’.

Several TSRTC buses are spotted on the roads with national flags affixed on both sides of the bus as a part of the Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu planned by the State government.